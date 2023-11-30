Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Telecom Argentina from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

NYSE TEO opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter worth about $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares during the period.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

