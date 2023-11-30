Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Telecom Argentina from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEO
Telecom Argentina Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter worth about $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares during the period.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.