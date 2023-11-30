Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

TFX has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.40.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.12 and a 200 day moving average of $222.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

