Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Insider Roger R. Argus Sells 3,670 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $158.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $173.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 139.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7,258.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

