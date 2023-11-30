The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.