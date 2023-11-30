Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.98.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

