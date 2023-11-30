Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOL. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.07.

NYSE:TOL opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

