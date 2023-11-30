Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Top Ships Stock Performance

TOPS stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Top Ships by 69.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

