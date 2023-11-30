Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,388,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $55,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

TNL opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

