Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of TSU opened at C$34.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.59. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$47.90.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.03. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of C$730.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.6494346 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

