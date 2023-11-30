U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $85.14 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

