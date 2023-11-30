Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RARE. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,864 shares of company stock worth $3,263,279 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

