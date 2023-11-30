Unilever (LON:ULVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3,725.50

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,725.50 ($47.06) and last traded at GBX 3,725.50 ($47.06), with a volume of 159710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,753.50 ($47.41).

Separately, Barclays upgraded Unilever to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 4,300 ($54.31) to GBX 4,600 ($58.10) in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,242 ($53.58).

The stock has a market capitalization of £93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,326.33, a PEG ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,930.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,026.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a GBX 37.15 ($0.47) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,300.35%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

