United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on X. Barclays dropped their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.10.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,830 shares of company stock worth $614,885. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 424.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in United States Steel by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 14.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 13.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.