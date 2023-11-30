Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Position Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Upwork Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $61,122.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,567 shares of company stock worth $791,535 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

