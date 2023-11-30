Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.13 and traded as high as C$2.19. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 184,778 shares traded.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.71. The stock has a market cap of C$558.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 245.80%. The business had revenue of C$7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0064899 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director John William Cash sold 27,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$62,422.33. In other news, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 55,653 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$126,204.31. Also, Director John William Cash sold 27,810 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$62,422.33. Insiders have sold 258,935 shares of company stock valued at $587,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

