Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 48.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,038,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 132,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UE opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Evercore ISI cut Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

