Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 179,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 138,798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,549,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

