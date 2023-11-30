Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.42.

URBN opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 344.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 179,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

