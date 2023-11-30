USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

NYSE USNA opened at $46.70 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

