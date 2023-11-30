VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.59.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
