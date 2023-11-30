VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 68.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at $944,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.