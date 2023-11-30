Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2,852.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $117.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.