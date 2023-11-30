Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Varex Imaging worth $54,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 345,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,602,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after buying an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 178,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $3,001,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VREX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VREX opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $765.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

