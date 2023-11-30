Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $736,350.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,914 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $123,805.22.

On Monday, October 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $706,050.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56.

On Monday, September 25th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $786,750.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.89. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCVX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Vaxcyte by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.