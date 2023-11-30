Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vector Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,225,000 after purchasing an additional 262,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,364,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,444,000 after purchasing an additional 321,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vector Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,703,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vector Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,110,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,350,000 after purchasing an additional 99,315 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,429.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VGR opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 12.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 73.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

