Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $183.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.33.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

VEEV stock opened at $173.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.49. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.