Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.65

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.65 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 33.70 ($0.43). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 208,985 shares.

Venture Life Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £42.38 million, a PE ratio of -3,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

