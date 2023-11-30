Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $189.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.82. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

