Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.16) to GBX 89 ($1.12) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($1.00) to GBX 78 ($0.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 105.64 ($1.33).

LON VOD opened at GBX 70.58 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 69.73 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.24 ($1.30). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 75.31. The company has a market cap of £19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,424.24%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

