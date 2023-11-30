VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.15. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 18,200 shares changing hands.

VPR Brands Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

