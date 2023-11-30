Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wabash National were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 451.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $990.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $632.83 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNC. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wabash National

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.