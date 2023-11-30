Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $523,700.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

