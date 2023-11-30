Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $523,700.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wayfair Stock Performance
Shares of W opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.
