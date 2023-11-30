WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $55,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $239.51 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $157.52 and a 12 month high of $245.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDFC

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.