Wedbush Increases Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $62.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.58.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.