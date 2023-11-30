Wells Fargo & Company Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $86.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.74.

NetApp Stock Up 14.6 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,586.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

