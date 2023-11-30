Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.48

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.48 and traded as high as C$8.42. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 386,614 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDO shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.46.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

