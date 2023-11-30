West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

WST has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $355.00.

WST stock opened at $348.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

