WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $57,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 111.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in WEX by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $175.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $804,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

