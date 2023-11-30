Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.73

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $6.87. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 36,553 shares traded.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

