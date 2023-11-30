Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WDAY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.45.

Workday Stock Up 11.0 %

WDAY opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday has a twelve month low of $142.13 and a twelve month high of $270.65. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.94, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after acquiring an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

