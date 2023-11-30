Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $290.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.45.

WDAY stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday has a 12-month low of $142.13 and a 12-month high of $270.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.94, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.64 and its 200 day moving average is $224.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

