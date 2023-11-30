Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.45.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.94, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $142.13 and a fifty-two week high of $270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

