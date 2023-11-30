Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.45.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of -548.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. Workday has a 1 year low of $142.13 and a 1 year high of $270.65.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

