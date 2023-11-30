Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDAY. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of -548.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. Workday has a 52-week low of $142.13 and a 52-week high of $270.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.