Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.11. Workday has a 52 week low of $142.13 and a 52 week high of $270.65. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.94, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 705.5% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 102.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1,367.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP lifted its stake in Workday by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.