Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.94, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.64 and its 200 day moving average is $224.11. Workday has a twelve month low of $142.13 and a twelve month high of $270.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

