Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $274.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $249.00 to $274.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of -548.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. Workday has a 1 year low of $142.13 and a 1 year high of $270.65.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

