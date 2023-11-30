Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $275.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.45.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.11. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $142.13 and a fifty-two week high of $270.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of -548.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.