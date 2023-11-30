Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $300.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.45.

Shares of WDAY opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday has a 12-month low of $142.13 and a 12-month high of $270.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of -548.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Workday by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

