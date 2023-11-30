Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.45.

WDAY opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday has a one year low of $142.13 and a one year high of $270.65. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.94, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

