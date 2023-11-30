Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WDAY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.45.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $142.13 and a fifty-two week high of $270.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of -548.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.